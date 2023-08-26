Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 103,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 48,972 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,582,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $41.23. 12,534,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,859,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

