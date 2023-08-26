Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average of $211.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

