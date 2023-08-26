Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 373.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Wingstop worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $162.30 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.57 and its 200-day moving average is $184.08.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

