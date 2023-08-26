WOW-token Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $231.89 million and approximately $2.84 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003249 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007021 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02319301 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

