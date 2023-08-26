WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get WW International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WW

WW International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of WW International stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Analysts predict that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.