XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) VP Mathieu Moreau Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $413,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,771.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mathieu Moreau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $424,400.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $414,900.00.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in XPEL by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in XPEL by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

