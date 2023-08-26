Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.66. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 51,280 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xunlei by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xunlei by 132.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
