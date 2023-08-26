Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Yoshiharu Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yoshiharu Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global Competitors 515 4388 5709 272 2.53

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 23.96%. Given Yoshiharu Global’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yoshiharu Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16% Yoshiharu Global Competitors 2.05% -11.44% 2.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.00 million -$3.49 million -0.98 Yoshiharu Global Competitors $2.05 billion $183.72 million 50.37

Yoshiharu Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yoshiharu Global peers beat Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

