YUSD Stablecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.03 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003849 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.61 million and $20.03 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99998736 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,002.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

