ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $437,517.44

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $437,517.44 and $33.32 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00096290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00050216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00027380 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

