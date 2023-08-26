Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 3.8%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 1,457,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,519,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Zhihu Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
