Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 3.8%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 1,457,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,519,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

