Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after buying an additional 96,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

