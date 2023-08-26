Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 10,960 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $806,765.60.

On Thursday, July 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $776,844.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $222,262.56.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.70 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

