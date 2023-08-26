Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.50 million-$109.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.78 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

ZUO opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 69.47% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

