10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCXA remained flat at $10.67 during midday trading on Friday. 96 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,176,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 893.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 240,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 216,403 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,462,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

