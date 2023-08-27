12,540 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Purchased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,919,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 117,547 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $119,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,554 shares of company stock worth $4,023,951. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.33. 513,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,543. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

