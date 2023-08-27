1,498 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI opened at $123.96 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.44.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.17%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

