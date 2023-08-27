168,444 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,000. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2,463.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 139.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 90,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

