19,422 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS SMMD traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,938 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
