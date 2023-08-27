2,095,238 Shares in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Purchased by Kim LLC

Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,095,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,325,000. Himalaya Shipping makes up 0.9% of Kim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kim LLC owned about 5.26% of Himalaya Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $8,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSHP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 111,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,888. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

