22nd Century Group’s (XXII) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XXII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dawson James decreased their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

22nd Century Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Stories

