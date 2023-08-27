23,708 Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,142 shares of company stock worth $4,874,425 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $18.70. 574,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.12. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

