27,369 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 63,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,247.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 611,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

