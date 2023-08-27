2,952 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

