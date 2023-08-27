3,025 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $198.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 148.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $4,422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,556,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,445 shares of company stock worth $10,136,611. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.