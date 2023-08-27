3,514 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. Barclays lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.19 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

