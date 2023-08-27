3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in 3M were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $98.95 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $144.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

