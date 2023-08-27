4,406 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Bought by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth $203,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,493,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,766. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

