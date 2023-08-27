450,000 Shares in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMAC) Acquired by Kim LLC

Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000. Kim LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 593,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,078,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 389,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 361,230 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,494,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hainan Manaslu Acquisition alerts:

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMAC remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

About Hainan Manaslu Acquisition

As of August 17, 2023, Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. was acquired by Able View Inc in a reverse merger transaction. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.