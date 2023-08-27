4,676 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,676 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Synaptics by 67.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,444,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,017. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,787. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

