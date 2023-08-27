514,506 Shares in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Purchased by Kim LLC

Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 514,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000. Kim LLC owned about 3.42% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $339,000.

Get SportsMap Tech Acquisition alerts:

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMAP remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 60. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.