561 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Terex by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Terex by 2,821.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $56.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Terex’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

