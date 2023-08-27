7Pixels (7PXS) Price Hits $2.10 on Top Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00008073 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $34.09 million and $6,867.50 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.10499113 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,622.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

