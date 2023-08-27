Aavegotchi Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003122 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $42.93 million and $1.21 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aavegotchi (GHST) is a blockchain-based game launched in 2020 on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can collect and train ghost-like creatures called Aavegotchis. Each Aavegotchi has its own set of attributes and abilities, and can be trained and customized by the player to improve its performance in the game. The game is a combination of DeFi and NFTs, and GHST is the native cryptocurrency of the Aavegotchi platform used as a means of exchange and transaction within the game. The platform was created by a team of developers from Singapore-based Pixelcraft Studios, and aims to promote the use of blockchain technology and to encourage adoption of cryptocurrencies by providing a fun and innovative way for users to interact with the technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

