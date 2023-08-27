Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $50.16 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $53.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,931 shares of company stock worth $24,451,721 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.