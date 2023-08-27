Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 241.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 223,289 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $34,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

Further Reading

