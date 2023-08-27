Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $25.49 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $25,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

