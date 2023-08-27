Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $27.68 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Bruker worth $27,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

