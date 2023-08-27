Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $32.01 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 371,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $32,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Natixis bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $60.91 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.