Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 265.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,613,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $20,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,660,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wipro by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,355,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 1,473,769 shares during the period. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

