Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 307,800 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 636.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 204.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3789 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

