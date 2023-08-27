Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,290 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,440 shares of company stock worth $9,178,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

