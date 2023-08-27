Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Ryerson worth $26,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 113,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after buying an additional 140,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.27). Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

