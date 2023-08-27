Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 172,231 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,231 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,926,000. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,666 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 51.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

