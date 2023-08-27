Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,071,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Weibo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weibo by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WB

Weibo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.