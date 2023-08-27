Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $318.76 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.