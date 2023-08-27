ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Management Inc.

Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 616,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 90,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 421,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.85. 597,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,255. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.52 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $60,490.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

