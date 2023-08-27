ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADMA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $888.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Young Kwon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,863.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $973,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 782,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

