Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $83.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $63.09 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,855,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

