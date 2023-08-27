Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

AFL opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

